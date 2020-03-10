Albertsons in Livingston to re-open Wednesday

LIVINGSTON- Albertsons on Park Street in Livingston will re-opening with a celebration to show off its new remodel.
The remodeled store will feature an expanded deli department with freshly made sushi, updates to the bakery and produce department along with new floors.
Albertsons will host the grand re-opening Wednesday at 9 a.m. and they are Expected to discuss future charitable donations to Park High School athletics and the Livingston Food Resource Center.
You can also expect some free food samples during the event.