BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Wednesday, July 28, all access to Fairy Lake will be closed to the public due to logging operations in the area as part of the North Bridgers Forest Health Project.
Since July 18, the Fairy Lake Road has been closed to all traffic, including foot traffic, starting at the Carrol Creek trailhead.
However, public access to Fairy Lake via the two-mile section of trail #500 between the gate and lake was open. On Wednesday, this section of trail will also be closed to all traffic.
As a result, there will be no public access by any mode of travel to Fairy Lake, either by road or trail, starting July 28 for at least a day, as stated in a release.
These closures are necessary to allow contractors to work with heavy equipment while managing for public safety. It is expected that the closures on the road and trail could be lifted by the end of the week.
The Bozeman Ranger District will inform the public when the closures lift.
For current updates you can visit the Custer Gallatin Facebook page or call the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.
Information on the North Bridgers Forest Health Project can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48493.