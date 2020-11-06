Hunters in the southcentral Montana hunting district 520 will not be allowed to hunt mountain lions one-half hour after sunset on Saturday, November 7.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the hunting of all mountain lions in the area, which includes portions of Carbon, Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties, will close Saturday half an hour after sunset.
Officials with Montana FWP received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the district has been met.
Hunting district 520 will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.
For more information, you can visit FWP's website here, click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.