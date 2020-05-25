American Legion in Bozeman hosts annual Memorial Day salute to veterans

BOZEMAN- Saluting the brave, in Bozeman dozens gathered to remember and show appreciation to our veterans.
The American Legion which hosts events every year did decide to put on a smaller than normally memorial service.
Social distancing rules were implemented.
One of the attendees was United States Senator Steve Daines who also spoke to the crowd.
Daines says Memorial Days is a day as Americans we must remember the sacrifices made for our freedom.
“Well we have to remember it’s more than just a day to go to the nursery and plant trees,” Daines said, “this is a day to honor and remember those men and women, those brave men and women throughout generations who gave their lives, they sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom, we are free today because of the sacrifice of those men and women before us.”
Events also featured a flyover a parade of military vehicles from World War II.
The American Legion in Bozeman also lined the streets with American flags as is tradition down Main Street.