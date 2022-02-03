BOZEMAN, Mont. - Compared to 2020, American Prairie says overnight reservations more than doubled with the non-profit seeing its busiest year ever in 2021.
Montanans accounted for a majority of the visits, as over 76% of reservations for American Prairie’s hut system, and more than half of reservations for the campgrounds came from state residents.
American Prairie’s Director of Public Access and Recreation Mike Kautz says the pandemic has played a role in the visitation surge.
“There is no better way to experience the prairie than using our public facilities as basecamps for exploring this vast landscape,” said Kautz. “With our year over year visitation continuing to double, I’d highly recommend visitors make reservations early to secure their hut, cabin or campsite.”
Interest is also anticipated to grow in the next year, with a new National Discovery Center in downtown Lewistown.
According to American Prairie, the center is free to the public and features interactive exhibits, community meeting spaces and the immersive Ken Burns American Heritage Theater.
You can find out more about the Montana-based nonprofit and learn how to make a reservation for 2022 on the American Prairie website here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.