BOZEMAN, Mont. - It’s Mother's Day, and even though we’re living in the middle of a pandemic people are still finding ways to celebrate together.
It’s a day that can be a celebration for some, and for others a tough reminder. We don’t want to ignore the many ways that people experience Mother’s Day, but we do want to shine a light on the many ways that mothers have cared for us. Here's how some families in Bozeman did that on Sunday.
The Wittich family hit the tennis courts at Bogert Park for a friendly game. They would have been there even sooner if it wasn't such a windy day in the Gallatin Valley.
“We went up to Triple Tree, went on a hike," says mom Candace Wittich. "Tennis was on our agenda, but it’s kinda windy so we did Triple Tree first.”
“My mom is my best friend," explains Candace's daughter Madison. "So, to me it’s just a day that I get to honor her and do a little something extra special and honor her.”
And Sunday was already a little extra special for the Wittichs.
“To be here together – it’s a blessing for me because she’s been gone for a couple years," says Candace. "So, it’s nice to have her back home.”
She adds: “A mom’s job is to be there and help and guide and my mom is that – and if I’m that to my two daughters - well, I’m blessed to have two amazing girls.”
Across town, the owners of Gallatin Valley Garden Center were met with blooming sales over the weekend, as dozens of families popped in with the goal of making their gardens look better than ever.
“We’re just out buying some plants," says Drew Lashly, browsing the aisles with her mom, Theresa. "We’re gonna do an at-home spa later, and I’m gonna do my mom’s nails and we’re just kind of having a relaxing day.”
And since her mom isn’t going to cook today, they're heading to Applebee’s.
“We do the '2 for 20' – we love a great deal. We get wings," says Drew.
But this mother-daughter pair has more to celebrate on Sunday. Drew graduated with her degree in graphic design from Montana State University over the weekend, a journey she couldn’t have taken on her own.
“I was an out-of-state first-generation college student and I’m glad I had such a supportive mom to help me through that," she said.
"It was hard to let her go," adds mom Theresa, "but we love to see what she wanted to become and what she wants to do and it’s just – it’s been an awesome ride.”
Drew and Theresa say that they're basically the same person, and they feel lucky to be spending such a special day together.