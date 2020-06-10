UPDATE, JUNE 11
ANACONDA, Mont. - Anaconda police have identified the driver who allegedly led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in a U-Haul Wednesday.
The driver was identified as Michael Sharpton, 56 of Pontiac, Mich.
He appeared in Anaconda-Deer Lodge Justice Court Thursday morning, and is charged with reckless driving, misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs, driving without a valid drivers license and fleeing and eluding police.
ANACONDA, Mont. - A man from Michigan was arrested Wednesday morning, after a multi-county pursuit.
Montana Highway Patrol says the first call came into Gallatin County for a report of an erratic driver headed westbound on I-90.
Law enforcement tried get the man driving a U-Haul box truck to pull over, but he continued to drive. Officers in Gallatin, Silver Bow, Jefferson, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge Counties all assisted in the pursuit.
Stop sticks were put down, which deflated three of the four tires on the U-Haul but the driver continued on, according to MHP. Eventually an MHP trooper initiated a pit maneuver, where the MHP vehicle forced the U-Haul driver to turn sideways before coming to a stop off the side of I-90.
The driver from Michigan was the only occupant of the U-Haul. He was arrested around 10:30 AM.
The incident remains under investigation. Additional details will be included as they are available.