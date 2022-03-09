GARDINER, Mont. - Anglers on the Yellowstone River are being asked to remove and report any smallmouth bass they catch.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports a smallmouth bass was caught in February on the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone River, just outside of Yellowstone National Park.
According to FWP, smallmouth bass are not native to the area, and an established population could pose threats to native fish in the upper Yellowstone River and others.
In the last seven years, anglers have previously reported finding smallmouth bass in two locations on the upper Yellowstone River.
Two smallmouth bass were caught at the Highway 89 bridge downstream of Livingston, and one near Emigrant. One smallmouth bass has also been found in the Shields River, a tributary to the Yellowstone east of Livingston.
Yearly sampling efforts in the upper Yellowstone River have not found smallmouth bass by FWP fisheries staff.
“One of FWP’s primary management goals in this area is to protect native Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which spawn in the tributaries and upper reaches of the Yellowstone River,” FWP said. “An established population of invasive smallmouth bass could occupy the same areas, preying on and displacing trout and other native fish.”
At this time, FWP staff are preparing a proposed emergency rule for consideration by the Fish and Wildlife Commission which would require anglers to kill and report any smallmouth bass caught in the Upper Yellowstone River.
Until then, anglers are being asked to voluntarily kill, remove and document any smallmouth bass caught in the Yellowstone River and its tributaries between the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston upstream to the Yellowstone National Park boundary and provide them to FWP for testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.