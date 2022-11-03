CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90.
The detection site was previously part of hunting district 333, but it was added to hunting district 311 during FWP’s biennial season setting process in 2021.
This year, hunting district 311 is within the priority surveillance area for CWD.
Resources are available for hunters to collect and submit samples for testing on their own that you can find on FWP’s website here.
