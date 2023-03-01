BOZEMAN, Mont. - Annual food storage orders are beginning to go into place throughout the Custer Gallatin National Forest (GCNF), Beeverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and other surrounding forests March 1 through Dec. 1.
“Food storage orders help reduce adverse human-wildlife encounters with bears and other species," Josh Hemenway, Custer Gallatin wildlife program manager, said in a release from GCNF. “Food storage means that all unattended attractants such as food, garbage and toiletries be stored using an approved method.”
Bears come out of hibernation around the same time spring begins; therefore, CGNF said it is crucial to keep safety in mind in bear country.
GCNF suggests the following proper storage for attractants in its release:
· "Hard-sided vehicles or trailers
· Approved bear-resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or
· Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife."
Attractants include scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets, beverages except water and empty food and beverage containers.
On top of properly storing attractants, make sure to bring bear spray and have it easily accessible, stay in large groups, make a lot of noise, keep an eye out for signs of bears nearby and hike after sunrise and before sunset.
Having a clean campsite is important in keeping the landscape safe for people and wildlife.
