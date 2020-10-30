Annual Halloween 5k goes virtual to continue raising money for mental health

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Help Center’s 6th annual “Run for Your Life” run/walk and kids fun run is going virtual to continue raising money in support of their 24-hour crisis, suicide, and resource lines.
According to their website, the Bozeman Help Center has seen a 52% increase in the need for services, but Development and Communications Coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn said the 5k can be a way to improve your mental health by being acitve.
The 5k and kid’s 1k run/walk will take place on Oct. 31, 2020, and must be completed with times submitted any time before 4 p.m.
St. Aubyn said that last year they raised around $70,000 to help sustain their suicide prevention and mental health resources, but this year you can pick the course yourself, pick who you run with, when you want to wake up, and you can even do it inside on your treadmill.
The popular costume contest for people as well as their four-legged companions will take place online by submitting photos.
St. Aubyn said they want to make it as easy and stress-free as possible to participate and that you are not alone if you choose to join.
“Even though we can’t all come together and be together and run together or walk together this year, we’ll all be supporting each other virtually across our community and we also have people from out-of-state who have signed up as well so we’ll have people out there moving on Halloween day, some in costumes, some not, and that’s okay if you don’t want to dress up!” St. Aubyn said.
More information on the “Run for Your Life” 5k, the costume contest, and a link to register can be found here.