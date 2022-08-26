BOZEMAN, Mont. - The annual Montana Pitmaster Classic BBQ cooking competition will take place at Kenyon Noble Friday and Saturday featuring 38 contestants from all over the country.
Professional and amateur contestants come to compete for the Montana State Championship of BBQ in the categories of chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket. The overall highest scorer in all categories will become the Grand Master of the tournament and state champion, making them eligible for the Kansas City Royal, one of the biggest BBQ competitions in the world.
On Friday from 5 to 8 PM contestants will cook and sell their food for the public, and a large portion of the proceeds will go to Gallatin Valley YMCA.
Kenyon Noble assistant manager Troy Heusel says they love to help out the kids in the community.
"It just means a lot to us to help the kids in the community get what they need," said Heusel.
Not only will the YMCA be getting support but a new charity-based reality competition BBQ cooking show called "BBQ Heroes" will be filming a pilot before the competition. BBQ Heroes will highlight two contestants from charities in Bozeman and have them cook at the Montana Pitmaster Classic. The winner will get $5,000 and second place will get $2,500 for their respective charities. They chose Heroes & Horses and Eagle Mount to battle it out this year.
The official competition happens Saturday where the contestants will prepare for hours to try and wow the judges with their meats. There will be winners for each individual meat and an overall winner which will be announced at 4:30 PM. Teams have traveled from Arkansas, California, Arizona, Texas and even Canada. Heusel says cooking for competitions is different because with only a small sample size you have to pack a lot of flavor in. There will be over 40 judges who are all Kansas City Barbecue Society certified because it is their sanctioned competition.
Montana does a great job of supporting non-profits and it doesn't hurt to get some great BBQ while you're at it.
"We love doing this event. It's for the community and I love it because it gets people involved in barbecue," Said Troy Heusel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.