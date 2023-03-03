BOZEMAN, Mont. – According to a press release obtained Thursday, anti-Semitic flyers from a neo-Nazi white supremacist group were distributed onto parked cars near Whittier Elementary.
A letter from Principal Cale VanVelkinburgh was sent out to parents notifying them of the situation on Thursday. The school notified their resource officer of the situation and worked to remove as many flyers as possible.
In the letter, VanVelkinburgh wrote, “Hate has no place at our school, in our school district, or in our community. As a school district, we reject any form of racist and hateful behavior.”
The district is committed to equal education and non-discrimination for all students, regardless of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, ethnicity, lanuage barrier, religious belief, physical or mental handicap, disability, economic or social condition, marital or parental status, gender or sexual orientation, the letter said.
If you have any information regarding the flyers distributed onto the cars, you can contact the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2000, option 6.
In the press release, Bertram said they will not accept media interviews so as not to draw attention to the hate spread on the flyers. Nonstop Local will stay up to date as this story continues.
