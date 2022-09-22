Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR SAVANNAH OMEASOO, A 14-YEAR-OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, 5-FOOT 5-INCHES, 110 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SAVANNAH WAS LAST SEEN ON FOOT AT 7:00 PM. SHE WAS IN A BLACK SWEATER, GREY SWEATPANTS, RED AND WHITE SHOES. SHE WAS HIGHLY INTOXICATED AND POSSIBLY SUICIDAL. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF SAVANNAH OMEASOO, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.