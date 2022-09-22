BOZEMAN, Mont. - The tech legend is accepting the award with two others, Paula Apsell and J. Craig Venter, on Friday night at The Ellen Theater.
The award celebrates innovators in computational and biological sciences. Wozniak's foundational work at Apple in the 1970s and 1980s places him at the forefront of the personal computer revolution.
It is from 5pm to 7pm and the doors open at 4. The event is free, but tickets are first come first serve.
