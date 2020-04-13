April 13 last day for first-round enrollment for Bozeman Public School District for 2020- 2021 year

BOZEMAN-With schools currently closed due to the governor's lockdown order, one thing parents don’t want to forget about is next year.
April 13, 2020, is the last day for first-round enrollment for the 2020- 2021 school year for kindergarten through fifth grade in the Bozeman Public School District.
Registration is for full-time and half-time programs.
Available options, students can attend from 8:30 to 11:45 which would make them a half-time student and then there are full-time students who will attend the traditional school day.
To be eligible for registration your student must turn five before September 10 and there are no exceptions according to the district's website.
If you miss the first round of placement the next round will take place in mid-August.
You can follow this link for more information.