BELGRADE, Mont. - The Belgrade Police Department is warning the public of more frequent rental scams that are arising in the area.
These perpetrators often post rental listings on sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, police say, offering homes and apartments for rent. They said a deposit, via wire transfer or other electronic means, is then requested.
Police say scammers often cut and paste actual rental or sales listings from the internet. Sometimes the scammer will ask the prospective renter to complete a rental application to make the transaction appear legitimate, police warn.
Police advise you to never agree to rent an apartment sight unseen, or send money without doing more research. Once money is sent, it is usually transferred overseas and the funds can not be recovered.