BELFRY, Mont. - An Arizona man has died after being involved in an accident involving two motorcycles and four people on June 17 near Belfry.
Two motorcycles were driving southbound on MT-72 when one slowed down to turn onto Grove Creek Rd.
The driver of the other motorcycle did not recognize the other was turning, and side swiped it, causing both to crash.
All occupants were taken to St. Vincent’s for their injuries, and one driver, a 58-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, was later pronounced deceased.
All four people involved were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
