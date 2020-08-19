Armory Hotel looks to be one of downtown’s social centers

BOZEMAN- With the peak of summer travel and parents moving students back to college, the historic Armory Hotel opens up to give the community a place to stay.
The newly remodeled Kimpton Armory Hotel looks brand-new, but designed in 1941 by architect Fred Fielding Wilson, the historic building is nothing new to Bozeman.
Wilson’s middle name, Fielding, is now the name for the restaurant on the main level of the 121-room hotel.
Local painters helped create some of the artwork on the walls inspired by Wilson’s architectural work of several other historic downtown buildings.
Hotel General Manager Aaron Whitten said he’s only been in Bozeman for a year but made it his mission to learn what community members want the hotel to be known as.
“I want this to be the center of community and gathering for the people that live here and the people that have been watching this come together, for the folks that had prom here to the people that are just moving here, this is a place where we have incredible opportunity for activation of social engagement,” Whitten said. “I want people to come in here and have the ability to forget about the stressors of the rest of their day and celebrate with us.”
The building was an armory at one point, a prom venue, a taco shop, and even a jazzercise studio in the ‘90s.
A parlor overlooks the city with one balcony, the basement bar the Tune Up has a small stage for exclusive events, and the Armory Music Hall can hold 600 people for music and other events or meetings.
In total the building underwent an almost 90% renovation to become Bozeman’s first and only four-star hotel.
“If I ever need my resume again which I’m not planning on using, but if I do, I’ll probably just delete the whole thing and put one line that says opened a hotel in 2020,” Whitten added.
