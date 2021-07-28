BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Bozeman woman has been arrested after she reportedly set fire to her house and put a zip tie around her neck, initially claiming another person did it.
Court documents say Bozeman Police Officers along with Bozeman Fire and AMR responded on July 27 to a fire on South McAdow Avenue.
A caller, later identified as Jennifer Larson, reportedly told dispatch a person came into her house, assaulted her and put a zip tie around her neck before starting the house on fire.
When officers arrived at the scene, Larson was seen trying to get out of the house from a bedroom window.
The officers helped Larson out and removed the zip tie from her neck.
Documents say other officers cleared the house with Bozeman Fire as it was unclear if there was an assailant inside.
Larson was taken to Bozeman Health ER and consented to an interview after receiving medical attention.
During the interview, Larson reported she was home alone and sleeping in her daughter’s room when she heard the sound of glass breaking.
After going into the hallway, Larson said she saw a man there that she described as the same man who had reportedly broken into her house in November of 2020. Documents note Bozeman officers responded to the report in November, and after searching the residence and surrounding area, no suspect was ever developed.
Larson reported the man struck her in the face, spinning her around, before putting a zip tie around her neck, at which point, she passed out.
When Larson said she woke up, she reportedly saw the house was on fire before closing the door, calling 9-1-1 and trying to get out of the window.
After closing the door, Larson stated she never left the bedroom, however, documents say that while officers and fire personnel were clearing the house, they found a purse in the bedroom Larson was in, containing birth certificates, passports and other important documents.
A butane lighter was also found on the bed, which Larson’s husband later confirmed was part of a four-pack he recently bought.
Larson stated she often takes all documentation when she leaves town and that she was leaving in a couple of days to join her husband out of town, and would be gone for one night before coming home.
Documents say Larson was also able to save the family cat. Larson reported the bedroom happened to have a cat carrier in it, and that the cat was under the bed.
A search of the house, which documents note is owned by the Salvation Army, found three different ignition points along with a gas can and two lighter fluid bottles in the vicinity.
After the search, Bozeman Fire and Bozeman Police determined the fire was caused by arson.
Larson gave law enforcement permission to search her cell phone, which documents say had the following recent searches: “If exposed to fire will my gas boiler explode,” “Will a broiler explode during a house fire,” “Visited Boiler Explosions,” and “If my house catches on fire will my broiler explode.”
Larson also searched, “how hard does it have to be to cause a concussion?” “rear naked choke bruising,” “Does a rear naked choke leave a bruise around” and “Visited Concussion: Causes Symptoms, Diagnosis.”
After being called in to the Law and Justice Center for an interview, Larson was asked about the terms she searched hours before calling in the assault and fire.
Larson reported she looked up those things because she had been watching a true crimes show. She reportedly went on to say her medications had gotten off the previous day and she could not clearly recall all that had happened.
Documents say that as the interview went on, Larson speculated that the burglar may have not been real, but she was not sure.
Larson also reportedly described a series of stresses she had been under and the strain of multiple projects and breakages at the home.
When asked about the evidence as a whole, Larson acknowledged it led to her setting the fire and staging the assault, but she could not recall specifically documents say.
Jennifer Michele Leigh Larson was placed under arrest for Arson and escorted to the Gallatin County Detention Center where she was held on no bond.
