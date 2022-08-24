BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Saturday, from 1-5 in the afternoon, Highgate Senior Living will be hosting an art auction and donate all the proceeds to the Alzheimer's Association.
The art was created by the residents, employees and family members of those at Highgate. There is also some photography and art donated from members of the community as well. There will be paintings, drawings, quilts, photos, bags and more.
Some of the residents were artists their whole lives, some picked it up while living at Highgate. Creating art is something they love to do and this is Highgate's third art auction. One employee, Carrie, has a degree in art and enjoys teaching the residents what she knows.
Highgate has memory care for about 20 alzheimer patients and creating art helps them because it is a good sensory activity and gives them something else to focus on, according to Gwen Sullivan Highgate's Life Enhancement Coordinator. Events like these also help residents feel more connected to the community.
"It really helps with the community aspect here in Bozeman. Not only our community here at Highgate, but the greater community of Bozeman. Our residents try to live a life with purpose, that is the whole mission statement behind Highgate. So, this really makes them feel like they are making a difference," said Sullivan.
Another benefit for Alzheimer patients is music. Sullivan says that songs and their lyrics are the last thing to go, and being able to remember music can be very therapeutic for them. So the event will have music, including a band out in the courtyard area where food and drinks will be served as well. That of course will take place after everyone has the chance to check out all three floors of Highgate where art will be spread out across the halls.
It's important to relieve the stress that Alzheimer's patients face. It can be very frustrating and create a lot of stress for those who suffer, but through a little music, art and the occasional hand massage the team at Highgate helps them through it.
The silent auction on Saturday is free for everyone, and there will be a covid screening at the front door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.