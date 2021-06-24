Art of the Cowgirl event begins in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Art of the Cowgirl, a Montana based event celebrating cowgirls and their contributions to western lifestyle, runs June 24 -27 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
This annual event features live and silent art auctions, concerts and entertainment, horsemanship and artist demonstrations with a focus on connecting western women around horses and western art, according to a release.
Founded by Montana horsewoman Tammy Pate in 2018, Art of the Cowgirl celebrates cowgirl artisans and their contributions to the western lifestyle and culture through discussions, demonstrations, rodeo and ranch horse competitions, an art auction and trade show, the elite ranch horse sale and the World’s Greatest Horsewoman competition.
Proceeds from the event fund educational fellowships that unite emerging artists with masters in their respective fields.
“The Fellowship Program is our original dream and basis for the Art of the Cowgirl event. The fellowship provides an opportunity for western artists to work with masters– a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn or refine their passion with some of the most talented makers in the business. Whether it be fine art, functional trade, or horsemanship, these fellowships will enrich, empower and educate while honoring our western heritage,” Pate said.
Day passes start at $40, and a four-day pass is available for $150.
Tickets will also be sold at the gate everyday of the event. Kids 15 and under get in for free. You can also visit artofthecowgirl.com to purchase tickets.
If you would like to learn more about Art of the Cowgirl, you can follow them on Facebook or on Instagram @artofthecowgirl.