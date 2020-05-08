As students head back to Willow Creek School hear why one mom felt it was important to send her kids to class

BOZEMAN- Some of the first students in the country to return to school were here in the treasure state, at a small school in Gallatin County named, Willow Creek School.
As parents dropped off their kids and watched them walk into the building for the first time in close to two months, one mom in the area says she had no problem sending her kids back.
“I feel 100% safe leaving my kids here,” Erica Wahl said, “I’ve been doing it for the last several years, why would you not feel safe now, I trust the kids, I trust the teachers.”
Wahl said went on says that the decision to return was totally up to parents, she says the group of mom and dad’s took a poll that showed 75% of parents wanted their kids to return.
Not all of the student's families have chosen to send their students back.
“They need a shot to do the right thing,” Wahl said, “Our community, the state, everybody needs to have faith in them because I do.”
Willow Creek School itself holds 56 students and 18 faculty members.
Teachers explained that due to a smaller number of students and faculty, they would be able to social distance within the building.
The superintendent of the school district says that if this does continue into the fall, due to the steps they’re taking right now they will not lose instructional time because they’ll already be prepared.
Willow Creek School will be open for 16 days before heading on summer vacation.