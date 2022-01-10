BOZEMAN, Mont. - Across the state, there is a high demand for at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.
For people who are unable to find a rapid test at their local pharmacy, there are other testing options in Bozeman.
Right now, all Gallatin County testing sites have a turnaround time of less than a day.
Bozeman Health is still offering their COVID-19 testing Monday - Friday at their Deaconess Hospital campus in Lot H.
Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Bozeman Health has extended their testing hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A full list of testing sites in Gallatin County can be found here.
For people who have a difficult time accessing medical care, the health department has shifted from on-site testing locations to providing at-home testing kits.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer, Lori Christenson said the county has a limited supply of at-home tests and they are working to get more tests for residents.
More information about the Gallatin County at-home testing kits can be found here.
The CDC announced new isolation guidelines for people who test positive for the virus and Gallatin County is also following that 5 day isolation period for their community members.
In order to return back to school or work, Gallatin County is not requiring people to show a negative test but if one does have access to a test the county is strongly encouraging them to take it to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.