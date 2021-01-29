At-home personal care services increasing rapidly during pandemic

BOZEMAN, Mont.- With hospitals focused on helping COVID-19 patients and assisted living facilities protecting those most vulnerable, the at-home healthcare industry is booming.
The recently new trend of in-home personal care services continues helping people ranging from the reminders of day-to-day basic needs to extensive care for the most serious conditions.
Home Instead senior care started providing personalized, in-home care in 1994 and has offices in Bozeman, Missoula and Helena looking to hire due to the increase in demand for their care services.
HomeCare Montana Chief Executive Officer Dawna Brinkel said they have seen “a trend in increased demand over the last few years” since opening offices in Billings, Bozeman and Missoula in 1996 to support Montana’s elderly, disabled and recuperating citizens.
Both organizations agree that their services have grown during the pandemic along with their safety protocols with the increasing desire of people to stay home where they feel safe and most comfortable.
Jon Marchi, the Bozeman general manager of Home Instead, said everyone’s needs are different so they create specific personal care plans ranging from the simple reminders to their “CAREGivers” being there for any extensive needs.
“Fairly simple tasks around the house, light housekeeping, like I said meal preparation, medication reminders might not sound like a really big deal but being able to perform those tasks consistently over time especially if somebody is suffering from mild dementia can have a really positive impact on their quality of life,” Marchi said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the growing number of adults getting above the age of 65 is quickly becoming a larger segment of the nation’s population.
Marchi also mentioned the pandemic has also made younger people realize they aren’t tied down to where they grew up with older family members leaving seniors or those most in need to at-home caregivers.
“With that comes a number of seniors living by themselves or with their spouse who might not have a strong support network within the community so being able to have somebody come in regularly and simply check on them and then perform some of those critical tasks on an ongoing basis also provides kind of a piece of mind from a family member that’s living further away,” Marchi said.
Home Instead said they are looking for “CAREGivers” to immediately fill at least 10 permanent positions in Bozeman, in addition to at least 15 permanent positions in the Missoula area.
More information on Home Instead and job openings can be found here.
More information on HomeCare Montana can be found here.