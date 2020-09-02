BOZEMAN - An attempted robbery reportedly lead to a high-speed chase with law enforcement in downtown Bozeman Wednesday.
According to the police scanner, law enforcement agencies were pursuing a silver Tundra with Idaho plates. Bozeman detective Corey Klumb tells us the suspect attempted to rob the Yellowstone Bank on North Nineteenth Street reported around 12:53 p.m. It is uncertain if the suspect got away with anything at this time.
Law enforcement laid spike strips down on I-90 eastbound near Livingston.
The suspect has been apprehended.
Law enforcement agencies involved are the Park County Sheriff's Office, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the Livingston Police Department, the Bozeman Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.