BOZEMAN, Mont. - An attempted traffic stop on I-90 led to a pursuit of a stolen car.
Sergeant Jay Nelson tells Montana Right Now a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop for a speeding violation when the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord did not yield.
Eventually, spike strips were put out by a Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant that deflated the tires.
Shortly after the tires were deflated, the Honda reportedly overturned.
The driver was checked out at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and was released to the Gallatin County Jail on multiple charges.
Sgt. Nelson reports it was also discovered that the Honda was stolen out of Butte.
Multiple agencies were involved in the incident.