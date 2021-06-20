BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to a request for assistance for a person who was injured after an ATV accident about six miles up the Buck Ridge Trail.

Crews responded around 5:47 pm on Saturday, June 19.

The person was reportedly riding an ATV and rolled the vehicle.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the rider suffered leg, arm, back and neck injuries, and lost consciousness for a short period of time.

Volunteers responded with an ATV and specialized rescue sled and were able to treat the patient on scene before transporting off the mountain and back to the trailhead.

The patient was transferred to the Big Sky Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and transport to the hospital.