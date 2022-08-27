BOZEMAN, Mont. - An ATV rider was injured after missing the trail and crashing near Junction 8 on the Lionhead Trail.
West Yellowstone PD dispatch received the call at 7:37 pm Friday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) say the rider was bleeding from a lacerated rag and a tourniquet had been applied.
Volunteers with Gallatin County SAR from the West Yellowstone Section responded and treated the rider before transporting them back to town.
Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District treated the rider before they were transported to Air Idaho Rescue at the West Yellowstone Airport.
The patient was ultimately transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further care.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that even a nice afternoon ride may not go as planned so take plenty of water, sun screen, a first aid kit, reliable communications and be prepared for any weather so you are prepared for an unexpected adventure,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
