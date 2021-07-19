BOZEMAN, Mont. - Audrey's Pizza Oven and Freefall Brewery is set to officially reopen the new Bozeman location next Wednesday.
After three years of renovations, Audrey's Pizza's new location is on North Seventh Avenue and West Aspen Street.
Audrey's Pizza has been a staple in Bozeman since 1960 and Owner Steve Schlegel is thrilled to reopen and with the new Freefall Brewery inside too.
There are over 15 different Freefall beers that are brewed onsite as well as homemade seltzers and root beer.
The restaurant also has a small arcade room with games like skeeball, Pac Man and a pinball machine for all guests to enjoy while eating and drinking.
Audrey's is still hiring employees at their new restaurant for all positions.
More information on Audrey's Pizza Owen and Freefall Brewery can be found here.