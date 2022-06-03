BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new 78,000-square-foot facility from Aurora, a self-driving vehicle technology company, is coming to the Montana State University’s Innovation Campus in Bozeman.
Aurora announced their two-story facility will feature research and development labs, a world-class manufacturing space and clean room facility, a garage, and office and collaboration space for our Bozeman team.
Montana State University (MSU) is also reportedly teaming up with Aurora to open a new lidar test range.
“Aurora’s decision to open one of its major facilities on the Innovation Campus is a testament to the value Montana State University brings to the table as the state’s largest research enterprise. We have decades of experience in optics and photonics, and most importantly, we have graduates who are eager to work in cutting-edge industries like self-driving,” said Jason Carter, Vice President of Research, Economic Development, and Graduate Education at MSU.
