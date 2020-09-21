GALLATIN Co., Mont. - A mountain biker reportedly dislocated their shoulder at the Mystic Lake Cabin in the Custer Gallatin National Forest Sunday afternoon.
The Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) posted to Facebook writing the the report happened around 2:30 p.m.
GCSAR writes the injured mountain biker was one of three other mountain bikers in a group riding up Sourdough Canyon. The mountain biker reportedly took a fall and dislocated their shoulder toward the north end of Mystic Lake. He received help getting to the Mystic Cabin and one of the other bikers rode the Sourdough trailhead to get help.
The Forest Service District Ranger allowed Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue to get to the injured mountain biker by an ATV. Authorities reached the mountain biker, brought him to the Sourdough trailhead and then brought him to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital by ambulance.
GCSAR writes in the post, "Sheriff [Brian] Gootkin would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the helpfulness in taking another person along should trouble arise in the backcountry. Whether you’re out on the Gallatin County trails for a ride, a run, or just a casual walk with the pup having another person to assist when the unexpected happens goes a very long way."