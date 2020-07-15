Authorities rescue injured mountain biker in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN Co, Mont. - Authorities rescued a reportedly injured mountain biker on the South Cottonwood Canyon Trail Tuesday evening.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a release a 57-year-old woman fell about 30-feet down an embankment.
GCSO says a man who was also mountain biking up the trail heard someone shouting for help and went down to help the woman. GCSO says the man has experience as a first responder, got other people on the trail to remain by the woman and help find her spouse -- the man left to find cell service to call authorities for help.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, American Medical Response and Gallatin Gateway Fire and Rescue arrived to the location and carried the woman down on a one-wheeled litter.
GCSO says her husband took her to urgent care.