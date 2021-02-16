Authorities responding to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment causing delays on Interstate-90, a quarter mile west of Nineteenth Street in Bozeman.
Bozeman Fire wrote in a Facebook post the multi-vehicle crash involves at least eight vehicles.
East and west bound traffic are limited to one lane at this time. Bozeman police, Montana Highway Patrol, Bozeman Fire and American Medical Response and Montana Department of Transportation are responding to the crash.
🚨Accident Alert: I 90 median, a quarter mile west of 19th expect major delays. As East and westbound traffic down to...Posted by Bozeman Fire on Tuesday, February 16, 2021