BOZEMAN, Mont. - The autopsy results for the victim of a food-borne illness outbreak at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman has been released.
The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 64-year-old Donna Ventura of Belgrade.
An investigation by the coroner’s office and autopsy results determined that Donna’s death was related to a food borne illness outbreak after consuming a meal at Dave’s Sushi.
Donna’s cause of death was determined to be complications of severe gastritis due to probable food-borne toxin. Her manner of death is accidental.
“Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Donna Ventura during this time,” the coroner’s office said.
Dave's Sushi was originally ordered to close after the outbreak, however, that order was lifted with a new Health Officer Order put in place that they had to meet before reopening.
In July, the Montana Department of Public Human Health Services and Gallatin City-County Health Department released their final review of the illness outbreak, linking it to morel mushrooms at the restaurant.
