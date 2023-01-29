BOZEMAN, Mont. - Recent snowfall has dangerous avalanche conditions across the Gallatin National Forest Sunday.
According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky received two to four feet of snow since Wednesday.
The avalanche warning that was initially issued following the snowfall has since expired, but snowpack is still unstable with a variety of buried weak layers.
Around West Yellowstone and Cooke City, similar conditions are being shown by reports of large natural avalanches.
On Sunday, the avalanche center says avalanches can be triggered on steep slopes or from lower angle terrain below steep slopes.
Large human-triggered avalanches are likely and avalanche danger is considerable across the forest.
