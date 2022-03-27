BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avalanche danger in the Gallatin National Forest is reported to be “considerable” across all regions on Sunday.
All avalanche terrain was closed early Saturday by the Bridger Bowl ski patrol who reportedly saw multiple natural wet slides according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
A three to four-inch deep wet avalanche was triggered by the Big Sky ski patrol.
The center says a skier saw a wet loose avalanche on Mt. Blackmore, and skiers near Electric Peak experienced whumphing and saw a natural wet slide
Larger avalanches and more widespread snow instability are expected Sunday.
Those who are planning on going out are advised by the center to plan on avoiding travel on and underneath steep slopes Sunday.
“Consider what terrain is above you and minimize time spent in runout zones where natural wet avalanches could deposit deep, heavy debris piles. Today, human triggered avalanches are likely, and large natural avalanches are possible.”
Recreationists are asked to send the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center observations, no matter how brief.
You can submit an observation on their website here, by email at mtavalanche@gmail.com, by phone at 406-587-6984, or on Instagram using the hashtag, #gnfacobs.
