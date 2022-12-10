BOZEMAN, Mont. - People getting out to the slopes are being told to avoid steep slopes as avalanche danger is considerable in parts of the Gallatin National Forest.
The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports 6 to 10 inches of new snow near West Yellowstone and Cooke City that, along with southwest winds, are stressing buried weak layers.
If you’re out, they say you should avoid steep slopes and give them a wide berth if crossing beneath them.
“Today is not the day to try and outsmart the avalanche hazard,” the Center wrote.
While there is less new snow around Bozeman and Big Sky, you should be on the lookout for wind drifts and check to see how they are bonded before getting onto steep slopes.
You can view the avalanche forecast for the Gallatin National Forest here.
