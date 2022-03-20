BOZEMAN, Mont. - Those looking to hit the slopes are being warned of considerable avalanche danger on wind-loaded slopes for Sunday.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports heavy snowfall, followed by moderate northwest wind will make human-triggered avalanches likely on wind-loaded slopes, and possible on non-wind loaded slopes.
Large, dangerous avalanches that break one to three feet deep on buried weak layers or fresh drifts of snow up to a foot deep can be triggered by people.
If you are looking to go out in the area, you are warned to avoid slopes with fresh drifts of snow, and if you plan to ride, ski or travel in steep terrain, assess the snowpack on safe, low-angle slopes similar to those you plan to ride.
If you see natural avalanches or experience cracking and collapsing of the snowpack under your feet, skis or snowmobile, the avalanche center says you should stay off steep slopes.
