BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avalanche danger is reported to be considerable near Cooke City Saturday.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports human-triggered avalanches are likely which could break 3 to 6 feet deep.
Over the last two weeks, the area received snow every day except one, and moderate to strong winds drifted snow into thick, heavy slabs, according to the center.
Recreationists are being told to avoid riding on slopes steeper than 30 degrees, especially if they are wind-loaded, and be extra cautious crossing below steep slopes.
