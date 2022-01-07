Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAELYNN BIXBY. KAELYNN IS A 13 -YEAR-OLD, NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE. SHE IS 5 FOOT TALL AND WEIGHS 120 POUNDS, SHE HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. KAELYNN WAS LAST SEEN AT SCHOOL ON DECEMBER 15TH, JUST BEFORE WINTER BREAK. SHE HAS NOT RETURNED TO SCHOOL AND HER FAMILY IS BEING UNCOOPERATIVE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELLBEING AND SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KAELYNN BIXBY'S LOCATION PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300 OR CALL 9 1 1.