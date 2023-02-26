BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avalanches were reported in the Cooke City area of the Gallatin National Forest Saturday.
A natural avalanche buried Daisy Pass road and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports nobody had been caught.
The east side of Henderson Mountain also saw a large natural avalanche.
A third avalanche was triggered by a skier near Round Lake who was ultimately caught up in it.
The skier was reported to be okay following the avalanche.
The Gallatin National Forest is reporting strong winds have drifted the previous week’s four feet of snow into thick slabs that recreationists can easily trigger.
If more weight is added from wind-drifted snow, natural avalanches could also be triggered.
Avalanche danger on wind-loaded near Cooke City is reported to be considerable with moderate danger on other slopes Sunday.
