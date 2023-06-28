BELGRADE, Mont. - Avelo Airlines is making their return to Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport Wednesday morning with the opening of their new nonstop route to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California.
The first flight carrying passengers from Burbank lands in Bozeman late in the morning and takes back off in the afternoon. Avelo Airlines is offering low prices for their nonstop service, with tickets starting at $49 one way. They are offering service between the cities twice per week.
Airport President Brian Sprenger says he is excited for travelers in the Bozeman area to have more options when it comes to getting around. The LA Basin is actually the second largest market for the Bozeman airport after Denver.
“But obviously, Burbank is pretty unique because it's a relatively small and easy airport to get in and out of, which is rare in the L.A. area,” he said. “I would say very comparable in size to our airport. And it makes it - especially for those of us in Montana that get used to the smaller airport feel. It'skind of nice to be able togo through a smaller airport in a large metropolitan area.”
If an airline decides there is a market in a particular city, they will work with that airport to establish themselves there, Sprenger said. Airlines use airports as travel facilities, paying the airport landing and facility fees. Most airport revenue, however, comes from other services, like rental cars, parking and concessions.
Avelo Airlines briefly came to Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport after establishing itself in 2021. According to a release from the company, so far they have served over 2 million people on 17,000 flights. Now they have brought those flights back to Bozeman.
