Avelo Airlines to offer direct flights from Bozeman to Burbank, Calif.

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from Bozeman to Burbank, California beginning April 30 with one-way tickets starting as low as $19.
According to a release from Avelo Airlines, they are the first new mainline airline in the nation in the last 15 years.
Avelo Airlines will offer direct flights from the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to 11 destinations in the western United States region, including the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) four times per week.
“After more than 20 years of steadily shrinking consumer choice, the American flying public wants and deserves more options and lower fares,” said Levy. “Avelo offers both — along with a refreshingly smooth and convenient experience.”
Flight booking begins Thursday, April 8 with $19 one-way tickets lasting through May 28 for flights to and from BZN.
