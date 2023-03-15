Backcountry avalanche warning issued for much of the Gallatin National Forest

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for the Southern Gallatin and Southern Madison Ranges, the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, the Centennial Mountains outside Island Park, and the mountains around Cooke City.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports a storm dropped over a foot of dense snow in the area, and more is expected to fall Wednesday.
In addition, very strong winds and heavy snowfall are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.
All slopes have a high avalanche danger and human-triggered along with natural avalanches are likely.
The avalanche center says backcountry travelers should stay off of steep slopes and stay away from the bottom of steep slopes. Avalanches can be triggered from flat terrain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.