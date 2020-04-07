BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bail was set at $150,000 for a woman who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of her 12-year-old nephew near West Yellowstone.
18-year-old Madison Sasser was arrested in Texas on March 19 after a warrant was issued by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. She faced a Gallatin County judge last week.
Sasser's mother, father and 14-year-old brother face deliberate homicide charges in the February 3rd death of James "Alex" Hurley. Her mother, Patricia Batts, also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment, and strangulation of a family member. Her father, James Sasser Jr., is facing an additional charge of criminal endangerment.
18-year-old Sasser told investigators that she saw Alex laying on the floor the night he died and that she believed her brother killed Alex.
However, in texts to her boyfriend she said she wouldn't care if Alex went and died in the woods, according to court records. Those records added that she did not make any attempts to help the 12-year-old on that night.
Sasser's attorney maintains the 18-year-old didn't have anything to do with the beating and torture that led to Alex's death.