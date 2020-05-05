Ballots are due for Gallatin County’s School and Special District Election

BOZEMAN- Tuesday, May 5, 2020 ballots are due for Gallatin County’s 2020 School and Special District Election.
The county says via Facebook if you haven’t had a chance to get your ballots returned, you still have time. Ballots are due by 8 p.m.
You can drop them off at the Gallatin County Courthouse at, 311 W. Main St. in Bozeman.
Election staff will be outside for walk-up ballot drop-off so you don’t have to come inside.
As a reminder, if you bring someone else’s ballot, you must fill out the Ballot Interference Prevention Act form, which can be found on the back of the instructions that came with your ballot.
If you are not yet registered and want to vote in this election, you can appear in-person to register and vote today from 8 a.m. until noon, and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.