LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The flooding in Park County destroyed many homes, businesses, and property for residents in the area, and Stafford Animal Shelter was unfortunately one of them.
Completely wiped out and all animals displaced, it has been a long road to recovery for them. This weekend they will get a major boost as Bark In The Park, an annual fundraiser, is donating all proceeds to the shelter.
The shelter was not able to put on the event this year, so Small Dog Realty, led by Pam McCutcheon took over with the help of the community to make sure the shelter gets some relief they desperately need.
The fun run starts at 10 AM at Bandshell Park in Livingston and you can sign up at the event or online here. Registration is $30, but if you don't want to do that McCutcheon says to come down and have a hot dog from Lucky Dog or a beer from the Owl Lounge who are donating all proceeds to the shelter as well.
Stafford Animal Shelter is the only shelter in Park County and plays a very important role in the community.
"There is no shelter in Park County which is really scary for people who have unwanted pets, what's going to happen to them?" Said McCutcheon.
The shelter does a lot for the community from taking in animals, finding them a new home, hosting and educating children about animals and providing food for owners.
There will still be games like cornhole and jenga to participate in and McCutcheon says people should come out to Livingston, make it a day, and do something fun while supporting the community.
