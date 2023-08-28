LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Barks and Brews 5k Fun Run is happening Tuesday night in Livingston to raise money for the Stafford Animal Shelter.
The event is hosted by Small Dog Realty and money raised will go to the continued recovery effort for Stafford, as well as day-to-day expenses.
The race will start at 6 p.m. at Small Dog Realty and finish at the Owl Lounge. The course is pretty flat and will take you over the Yellowstone River. Racers are encouraged to run or walk with their dogs. Online registration will end Monday night, but runners can still sign up at the race, and all runners are encouraged to arrive at 5:30.
Runners 21 and over will receive a free beer at the end of the race and Yellowstone Bank will be there serving burgers. This year, they are also doing a raffle with some sweet prizes from Bridger Animal Nutrition, so there are some opportunities for your dog to enjoy a treat after the run, as well.
The Stafford Animal Shelter flooded in June 2022 and all animals had to be evacuated, said Pam McCutcheon, race organizer and owner of Small Dog Realty. She has hosted fundraisers for Stafford in the past in the form of an event called Bark in the Park, but this year they wanted to try something new, she said.
“It's a beautifully facility, run very well on a shoestring budget and they need, you know, veterinary stuff. They need food, they have people to care for the animals. Sothere's an awful lot that goes into animal shelters,” she said.
McCutcheon does a lot of philanthropy with animal shelters across the state and has worked with Stafford for around ten years. In 2008 when the real estate market collapsed, she was inspired by her stepdaughter’s little dog to name her business and donate portions of real estate sales to shelters.
“I've always loved animals. When I lived in Livingston, I would load up my car full of middle school kids. We'd walk every single dog at that shelter. It just mattered to me,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.