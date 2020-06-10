Baxter Hotel opens bar for essential employees

BOZEMAN- The iconic Baxter Hotel is stepping up to serve the people who have served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posting to their Facebook: The Lobby Bar at the Baxter Hotel invites you to “Fernet About It” in history’s most lawful speakeasy cocktail lounge to date.
Social distancing and extra sanitation precautions will be attended to by staff while members of the community enjoy specials.
The Baxter adding that this is the Hotel’s first-ever Service Industry Night, the next one take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
