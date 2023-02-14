Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. A period of significant blowing and drifting snow is expected this afternoon across mountain passes along the Idaho border. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&